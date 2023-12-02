Siddaramaiah's first tenure as Karnataka CM had more freedom, says ex-minister

Siddaramaiah's first tenure as the Chief Minister between 2013-18 was the "golden age" and it appears that the CM is bogged down by pressure on too many fronts this time, former minister H Anjaneya said Friday.
Speaking at an event here, the former minister said Siddaramaiah had taken up revolutionary works in his first tenure. "Proposals would be implemented the very next day of discussing them. However, it appears that he does not have similar freedom this time. He seems bogged down by many pressures including that from MLAs," Anjaneya said.
However, he was quick to add that no matter how much pressure was there on Siddaramaiah, he was not the kind to let of his commitment to social justice. The Kantharaju Commission report was prepared after a door-to-door information collection drive. People are spreading false news about the numerical strength of some castes being misrepresented in the report. Even the Sadashiva Commission report suffered a similar fate and is gathering dust, he lamented.