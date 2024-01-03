Siddaramaiah's 'refusal' to enter temple ruffles BJP's feathers in K'taka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refused to enter a temple despite repeated requests from the priest, a video shared by BJP alleges.

The 39-second clip which went viral shows the Congress leader near the entrance of the temple, but he does not set foot inside, rather sending in Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil. The clip also seemingly shows Patil entreating Siddaramaiah to enter, which he appears to turn down.

Attacking Siddaramaiah, BJP's C T Ravi said, "Karnataka Chief Minister refuses to enter a temple despite his minister and priest requesting to come inside and seek the darshan of the deity."

"You, who go to mosques and dargahs, put all that they have given you on my face and give them money, you did not have enough time to devote yourself to the goddess for the good of the country," Ravi added.