Siddarmaiah, D K Shivakumar reach agreement over appointments to boards, corporations

According to sources, this is a second such meeting in the last one week and they are expected to meet for another one or two rounds in this regard before the all-important meeting with party central leaders next week.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 20:04 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, at a meeting on Friday, said to have arrived at a consensus to appoint 15-20 MLAs to various state-run boards and corporations

“Developments in the recent past, including Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi openly stating that he would soon go on a tour with his supporters and some senior MLAs like B R Patil, Basavaraj Rayareddi and M Y Patil airing their grievances in public, has prompted the state leaders to at least complete the process of appointing some of the MLAs to boards and corporations to assuage their feelings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the source pointed out.

The source added that both the leaders have also decided to take regional and caste equations into consideration before finalising the list.

CM meets senior ministers

Siddaramaiah also held separate meetings with Law Minister H K Patil and Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday. Although details of both the meetings are not known, it is speculated that it could be related to appointments.

(Published 27 October 2023, 20:04 IST)
