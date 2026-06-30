Siddu sidelined?: It happens, says Satish Jarkiholi

<p>Bengaluru: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday suggested that former chief minister Siddaramaiah should not let himself get 'sidelined'. </p>.<p>Satish was replying to a question on Siddaramaiah being sidelined by D K Shivakumar's government. </p>.<p>"Sidelining happens in every party. Someone is pushed behind in order to move ahead. We must keep speed. Otherwise, we'll miss the train. That's politics," Satish said.</p>.<p>"If you stay at home, you won't catch the train." Satish said he had asked Siddaramaiah several times to match the pace of politics.</p>.<p>"You (media) should ask Siddaramaiah why he's not running to catch the train," he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Satish, however, said Siddaramaiah was capable of doing his politics even if he was confined to his native Mysuru. </p>