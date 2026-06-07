SIM swap fraud: Karnataka HC tells BSNL to pay Rs 50.5 lakh compensation to co-op bank

<p>Bengaluru: The high court has ordered Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/posing-as-bsnl-staffers-trio-steal-modules-and-copper-cables-in-bengaluru-3978912">BSNL</a>) to pay Rs 50.5 lakh compensation to a co-operative bank in Shivamogga after finding negligence and vicarious liability with the telecom service provider in a fraud involving SIM swap.</p>.<p>“The financial consequences of issuing a duplicate SIM to a fraudster can be catastrophic for the victim and, as this judgment demonstrates, equally consequential for the telecom service provider in civil law,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.</p>.<p>Basaveshwara Pattana Sahakara Bank Niyamitha, a co-operative bank, was maintaining a current account with Canara Bank, Shiralkoppa Branch and had availed internet banking facilities by registering a BSNL mobile number to receive One-Time Passwords (OTP) for authentication.</p>.<p>On February 7, 2019, the co-operative bank noticed a transfer of Rs 87,70,000 from its current account through RTGS/NEFT. In this, Rs 30 lakh was subsequently reverse credited to its account.</p>.Cyber fraud busted: Six arrested for Rs 2 crore scam in single day.<p>The police investigation revealed that some unidentified persons had obtained a duplicate SIM card from the BSNL office in Bengaluru and gained access to the OTP mechanism. The co-operative bank stated that the cybercrime police had recovered Rs 7,12,238.</p>.<p>On the other hand, BSNL argued that the co-operative bank and the Canara Bank had failed to maintain confidentiality with respect to the internet banking login credentials and passwords and that the proceedings against BSNL were premature as the investigation was still underway.</p>.<p>After perusing the material, Justice Suraj Govindaraj noted that BSNL is vicariously liable for the wrongful issuance of a duplicate SIM card by one of its employees.</p>.<p>The court further ordered that BSNL also be liable to pay consequential damages amounting to Rs 5 lakh for reputational harm, liquidity crisis, and operational disruption caused to the co-op bank.</p>.<p>The court said the criminal proceedings pending before the competent court in relation to the fraud shall continue unaffected by its order on compensation.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Protective steps</p>.<p>Noting that the OTP-based two-factor authentication is the most widely deployed in the banking sector, the court said that the telecom service providers occupy a unique and irreplaceable position.</p>.Bengaluru woman approaches police after bank staff 'leak' account details to estranged husband.<p>“The verification of subscriber identity before issuing a duplicate or replacement SIM card is not a bureaucratic formality and that every telecom service provider must treat every request for a duplicate SIM card with the gravity it deserves. The verification must be thorough, the documentation must be examined carefully, and where there is any doubt about the identity or authority of the applicant, the request must be declined and the subscriber must be contacted through alternate channels,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.</p>.<p>The court has asked the banking institutions to protect their customers and themselves from SIM swap fraud by registering multiple OTP delivery channels, implementing time-delays between SIM swap notifications and large transactions to provide a window for detection and sending transaction alerts to alternate communication channels.</p>