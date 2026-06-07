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Homeindiakarnataka

SIM swap fraud: Karnataka HC tells BSNL to pay Rs 50.5 lakh compensation to co-op bank

On February 7, 2019, the co-operative bank noticed a transfer of Rs 87,70,000 from its current account through RTGS/NEFT. In this, Rs 30 lakh was subsequently reverse credited to its account.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:50 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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