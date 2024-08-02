Simultaneous counselling for medical, non-medical courses in Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that counselling for medical and non-medical courses would be conducted simultaneously once the National Medical Commission (NMC) kicks off the first round of its counselling process.
At the board meeting of the KEA, attended by Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, it was decided to schedule counselling in the second week of August.
In its calendar, NMC has announced the start of counselling for medical courses from Aug 14. KEA executive director Prasanna said, "We will resume counselling for all courses three days after NMC starts its first round. We have started option entry for non-medical courses, and only the allotment is pending." KEA is awaiting the announcement of the seat matrix and rankings of Karnataka candiates. "Once we receive it we will start the process," he said.
