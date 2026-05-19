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Karnataka SIR: Chief electoral officer meets reps of political parties

The political parties reportedly urged the CEO to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the enumeration process, which hopes to cover approximately 5.55 crore registered voters in the state.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 23:19 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 23:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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