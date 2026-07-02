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Homeindiakarnataka

SIR: enumeration forms distributed to 9.87% electors in state

The move comes as 59,050 BLOs begin house-to-house enumeration across Karnataka from June 30 to July 29.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:36 IST
Karnataka Newsspecial intensive revision

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