SIR: enumeration forms distributed to 9.87% electors in state

<p>Bengaluru: Election officials have distributed 54.68 lakh enumeration forms (EFs), covering 9.87% of Karnataka’s 5.54 crore electors, during the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to a status report released on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>While, 54,68,607 forms have been distributed to voters across the state, the digitisation process is still at an early stage, with 2,38,453 forms uploaded, accounting for 0.43% of the electorate. As many as 26,213 electors had submitted their forms online.</p>.<p>“The mapped voter forms are getting digitised with ease as all the details are already available with the BLO. Once the voters submit the enumeration forms, the BLO can feed the data on the mobile app and send the digitised record to the concerned ERO for verification, which will be included in the draft rolls.</p>.<p>However, the unmapped voters who do not figure in 2002 list, need to take the BLO’s help to fill the form after identifying the relative verified in 2002 list for progeny mapping. This is taking time. Voters can also log into Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO’s) website and choose ‘book a call to BLO’ option for assistance,” said a senior election official.</p>.<p>Field verification has resulted in the identification of several categories of electors requiring further scrutiny. Officials have marked 2,565 cases under ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Other categories).</p>.<p>During the exercise, 1,383 electors were found to be deceased, while 816 were identified as having permanently shifted their residence. Another 327 names were found to be already enrolled, 21 electors could not be contacted, and 18 cases were classified under other categories.</p>.Karnataka SIR: Door-to-door voter enumeration begins today.<p><strong>BLOs to mark ‘OOD’ on Kartavya App</strong></p>.<p>Booth level officers and staff engaged in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls can mark attendance using the “On Other Duty (OOD)” option in the Kartavya App, said Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Wednesday.</p>.<p>CEO V Anbukumar said the government has directed BLOs to use the OOD facility while on field duty outside office, following a request for attendance exemption.</p>.<p>The move comes as 59,050 BLOs begin house-to-house enumeration across Karnataka from June 30 to July 29. A video link demonstrating the OOD process has been shared with all district election officers and GBA officials.</p>