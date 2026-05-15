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SIR in Karnataka | Ruling Congress, BJP to intensify booth-level monitoring; former keeps a cautious eye out

BJP state president BY Vijayendra described the SIR as “a golden opportunity” for his party to ensure illegal aliens are removed from the electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:07 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongresselectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

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