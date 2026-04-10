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SIR in Karnataka: 'Your work can shape political direction for 50 years': Task cut out for BJP cadres for next 100 days

The last SIR in Karnataka was done in 2002 when the state had 3.55 crore voters. The latest number of voters stands at 5.57 crore.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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