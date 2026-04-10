<p>Bengaluru: The BJP has asked its cadres to devote 100 days and ensure that the party’s supporters are not left out of the electoral rolls when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) begins in Karnataka. </p><p>Party workers are being trained on what they should do during SIR at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan camps. </p><p>“Your work and commitment during the next 100 days can shape the political direction for the next 50 years,” an internal handbook states in a chapter on SIR. </p><p>Booth-level agents (BLA) deputed by the party have been asked to accompany government-appointed Booth Level Officers (BLO) on door-to-door visits during the distribution of enrolment forms. This is to “especially ensure” that BJP supporters get the forms and submit them in time. </p>.SIR in remaining states and Union Territories expected to start from April, EC asks poll officers to prepare.<p>SIR in states like Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have stirred a controversy.</p><p>The last SIR in Karnataka was done in 2002 when the state had 3.55 crore voters. The l<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sir-upcoming-in-karnataka-374-crore-voters-mapped-in-state-against-electoral-rolls-of-2002-3897910">atest number of voters stands</a> at 5.57 crore. </p><p>Currently, BLOs are mapping all voters from the 2002 rolls who are now above 40 years of age. Voters aged below 40, but not in the 2002 rolls, will also be covered through ‘progeny mapping’. This means that such voters aged above 18 will be mapped with their parents or grandparents who existed in the 2002 rolls. Voters whose names are missing from the existing roll and whose parents are also absent in the 2002 list will have to provide any one of 12 citizenship documents. </p><p>By asking party workers to remain involved in all key processes, the BJP is viewing SIR as an opportunity to sharpen its booth-level electioneering. Karnataka has over 58,000 booths. </p>.SIR in Karnataka: Caution buzzword for Cong, BJP in fiat to cadre.<p>Based on three-year data, the saffron party categorises booths into three: ‘A’ (where voters favour the party), ‘B’ (where votes can swing either way) and ‘C’ (where the party can’t win). Every booth has a 11-member committee whose composition will be based on the social profile of voters. </p><p>These committees have been asked to strategise based on booth-level data from the last two Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Booth committees must ensure 100% voting from BJP supporters during elections while getting ‘neutral families’ to come out and vote for the saffron party, the handbook states. </p><p>Earlier this year, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar asked his party workers to detect deletion of voters during SIR. </p>