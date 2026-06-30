SIR kicks off in Karnataka amid confusion, doubts

<p>Bengaluru: Confusion and doubts prevailed on the ground as the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sir"> Special Intensive Revision </a>(SIR) kicked off in Karnataka on Tuesday with Block Level Officers (BLOs) beginning their house-to-house visits to issue enumeration forms.</p><p>The problems included lack of clarity on the jurisdiction of each BLO, inadequate training to BLOs to handle the SIR application, limited presence of school teachers due to clashing teaching hours and the problem for linguistic minorities to deal with Kannada enumeration forms.</p><p>BLOs include government employees across departments, government and aided school teachers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers.</p>.Explained | SIR: Karnataka Residential Certificate: Who's eligible and who can apply.<p>Enumeration forms are provided to all electors present on voter rolls as on June 16, 2026. </p><p>After issuing enumeration forms, BLOs paste a purple-coloured sticker on house walls, indicating that forms have been issued. Once electors fill the forms (which is likely to take a few days), they can call the concerned BLO and submit the form. Online self-enumeration is also possible.</p><p><strong>Confusion across Bengaluru</strong></p><p>When <em>DH</em> visited different locations across Assembly constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Benagluru </a>like Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram and Shivajinagar, it was seen that members of the same family were assigned to different BLOs, causing confusion.</p><p>Jayakumar, a resident of Mariappanapalya, explained that he, his wife, and two children were assigned to one BLO, while his daughter-in-law was assigned to a different BLO. </p><p>In such cases, BLOs are confused as to who should paste the sticker on the wall.</p><p>In another case, the names of all three members of a family in Shivajinagar constituency (whose house was at the border of a BLO's jurisdiction) were missing on the BLO's list. Later, the names were found when checked with a neighbouring BLO's list. Such instances highlight the need for proper coordination amongst BLOs.</p><p><strong>School teachers’ woes</strong></p><p>In some places, teachers finished school duties before appearing for SIR work, causing some delay. </p>.SIR of voter list kicks off in Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta calls it ‘yajna of democracy’.<p>On an average, each enumerator must cover 940-1,000 electors. However, in some areas like Vasanth Nagar in Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, BLOs were even allotted around 1,500 electors. Several BLOs complained that they were overworked.</p><p><strong>Lack of training</strong></p><p>Lack of training among BLOs in handling the SIR application was a persistent problem. </p><p>Some BLOs encountered locked doors. While some such persons may have been temporarily absent, others have moved. </p><p>One such locked house was that of BJP leader and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao on Surveyor’s Street in Gandhi Bazaar. </p><p>Confusion was also caused, as it was not initially clear if electors could collect forms in the absence of their family members.</p><p>Later in the day, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that one person from a family could fill up the enumeration forms and sign on behalf of their family members.</p><p>“Any one person from the family can fill up the enumeration forms and sign on behalf of all family members. The voters can also change their photo while submitting the application. The government of Karnataka is ready to provide all necessary documentation needed for the SIR process,” he added.</p><p>Linguistic minorities found it difficult to cope with the enumeration forms in Kannada, and felt alternative forms in English were needed. The house-to-house visits will conclude on July 29.</p>