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Homeindiakarnataka

SIR kicks off in Karnataka amid confusion, doubts

Enumeration forms are provided to all electors present on voter rolls as on June 16, 2026.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsspecial intensive revision

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