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Homeindiakarnataka

SIR set to roll out in Dharwad today

On Monday, a mega awareness rally on SIR-2026 of the electoral rolls was flagged off at the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation's Dharwad office to sensitise voters, following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 19:12 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 19:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwadspecial intensive revision

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