SIR set to roll out in Dharwad today

<p>Dharwad: Amid criticisms by elected representatives and intellectuals, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is all set to be launched in Dharwad district from June 30 (Tuesday).</p>.<p>On Monday, a mega awareness rally on SIR-2026 of the electoral rolls was flagged off at the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation's Dharwad office to sensitise voters, following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).</p>.<p><strong>Error-free list</strong></p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Snehal R, who is also the district election officer and Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhuvanesh Patil, who is also the SVEEP nodal officer flagged off the rally. Addressing the gathering, Snehal stressed the importance of maintaining an accurate and error-free electoral roll. She urged every eligible citizen to fill and submit the Enumeration Form to ensure their names are included in the voters' list.</p>.<p>CEO Bhuvanesh Patil said the SIR process plays a vital role in strengthening the roots of democracy. He appealed to political parties, young voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), booth-level agents (BLAs) and the general public to actively participate in the revision process.</p>.<p>District Planning Officer B S Rathod, Electoral Registration Officer Ismail Saheb Shirahatti, Assistant Officer Umesh Savanur, Municipal Corporation Zonal Commissioners Aravind Jamakhandi, Shankar Patil and Ramesh Nulvi were present.</p>.<p>Hundreds of officials from various government departments, election personnel, first-time and young voters, and members of the public participated in the rally, successfully spreading the message: ‘Error-free Electoral Roll – Strong Democracy.’</p>.<p><strong>The process</strong></p>.<p>According to the Election Commission’s schedule, preparatory work, training and printing activities will be conducted from June 20 to June 29. BLOs will undertake door-to-door visits from June 30 to July 29, while rationalisation of polling booths will be taken up on July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5.</p>.<p>Claims and objections can be submitted between August 5 and September 4. Applications and objections will be disposed of between September 5 and October 3, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.</p>.<p>The BLO's during the door-to-door visit will distribute forms to be filled by the voter, and after a gap of three to four days, BLO's will collect the duly filled forms. Along with this, the voter facilitation centre too will be opened in every locality to erase all confusion.</p>.<p><strong>Number of voters</strong></p>.<p>The district presently has 16,23,933 voters across seven Assembly constituencies, including 8,06,478 men, 8,17,358 women and 97 transgender voters. A total of 1,665 polling booths have been established, with 1,665 BLOs and 230 BLO supervisors appointed for the revision exercise.</p>.<p>Among the constituencies, Hubballi-Dharwad West has the highest number of voters at 2,82,570, followed by Hubballi-Dharwad Central with 2,70,854 voters. Navalgund has 2,15,928 voters, Kundgol 1,96,358, Dharwad 2,25,644, Hubballi-Dharwad East 2,28,865 and Kalaghatagi 2,03,714 voters.</p>.<p><strong>Controversy and protests</strong></p>.<p>Controversy erupted in state after the West Bengal assembly election, wherein it was alleged that lakhs of voters were deleted from the voters' list during the SIR of the electoral roll.</p>.<p>Protests too were held opposing the SIR besides a convention by the thinkers coming down heavily on the ECI. The political parties held series of awareness programmes for the voters and also Booth level Agents (BLAs), asking them to keep a strict vigil on the SIR process.</p>