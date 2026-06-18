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Homeindiakarnataka

SIR task: Anganwadi staff seeks exemption from BLO duty in Karnataka

The Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday and later submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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