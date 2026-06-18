SIR task: Anganwadi staff seeks exemption from BLO duty in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise gathering pace in Karnataka, Anganwadi workers have sought exemption from Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties, citing excessive workload, harassment by officials, unrealistic targets, inadequate training and the risk of legal complications.</p>.<p>There are around 59,000 BLOs drawn from various departments for the ongoing SIR exercise. </p>.<p>The Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday and later submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar.</p>.Special Intensive Revision | SIR in Karnataka from June 20.<p>"Nearly 25,000 Anganwadi workers are now working as BLOs after a six-hour shift at Anganwadi centres. Older recruits with SSLC qualifications are not familiar with the mobile apps used for election work. Poor network, lack of separate mobile phones for BLO work, absence of travel and daily allowances, and evening meetings that force women to return home late at night have become an additional burden," said S Varalakshmi, president of the association.</p>.<p>Anbukkumar assured the association that their concerns would be forwarded to the Election Commission of India as the state office had limited powers to address the grievances directly.</p>.<p>The association claimed that nearly 5,000 BLOs had received warning notices threatening suspension or imprisonment for failing to complete assigned tasks within stipulated timelines.</p>.<p>It also alleged that workers were being pressured to fabricate voter records. "Married women are being (progeny) mapped under their marital families instead of their parental families in some cases due to pressure from local election officials," rued Varalakshmi.</p>.<p>The association has sought exemption from SIR duties for employees above 50 years of age and those suffering from illnesses, action against officials forcing staff to prepare incorrect records and scheduling of review meetings only during morning hours.</p>