SIR to enumerate 23,73,909 voters in Kalaburagi district

<p>Kalaburagi: The house-to-house enumeration of voters as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has begun in the district on Tuesday. The booth level officers (BLOs) have started distributing enumeration forms by visiting houses from June 30 and this will be continued until July 29.</p>.<p>The rationalisation work of polling booths will also be done together during this period. The training of election staff, preparation and printing work has already been done during the last ten days. </p>.<p>The process to distribute enumeration forms was officially launched by the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ikram Shariff at New Raghavendra Colony in Brahmapur area. The enumeration forms were symbolically distributed to four members of the family of Chandrashekhar Shilpi, a National Handicraft Award-winning artist in wood carving, and information was collected from them.</p>.<p>There are a total of 23,73,909 voters in the nine assembly constituencies of the district, including 11,89,398 males, 11,84,171 females, and 340 others. A total of 2,400 polling booths have been set up. A booth-level officer has been appointed for each polling station, and 275 officials have been appointed as BLO supervisors. </p>.<p>He appealed the voters to provide necessary co-operation to the BLOs during door-to-door visit and also suggested them to contact the voter registration officers of the respective constituency, if there is any confusion among the public about the SIR.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, DC Ikram Shariff said that training has been given to BLOs of all the polling booths in two stages. The priority will be given for distribution of applications door to door. Then, the filled-in applications will be received and uploaded online. This process will take a month. Action has been taken to ensure that no eligible voters in the district remain out of the voter list, he explained. He also asserted that 95% of the mapping work has already been completed in the district. </p>.<p>Zilla Panchayat CEO and district SVEEP Committee Chairman Rahul Sankanur, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Avinash Shinde, Palike Deputy Commissioner Pramila M K, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi, Kalaburagi tahsildar Anandsheel, booth level officials and others were present. </p>.<p><strong>Two forms</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kalaburagi tahsildar and Assistant Electoral Registrar Kalaburagi of rural assembly constituency K Anandsheel said that two forms issued by the booth level officers should be filled. A recent photograph should be pasted on the form. </p><p>The voters have to contact booth level officer for necessary assistance in filling the form or to upload it online. All voters should fill the information in the enumeration form completely and get an acknowledgement after returning it to the BLOs, he advised. He also urged the people to co-operate with the booth level officers during their visit to their doorsteps.</p>