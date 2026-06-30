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Homeindiakarnataka

SIR to enumerate 23,73,909 voters in Kalaburagi district

The rationalisation work of polling booths will also be done together during this period. The training of election staff, preparation and printing work has already been done during the last ten days.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 19:36 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 19:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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