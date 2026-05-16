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'SIR will help weed out multiple voter ID cards': Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer

The Election Commission for the first time will be digitising the enumeration forms and the draft rolls will help detect duplications by demography or photo similarity software.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:36 IST
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