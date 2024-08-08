SI's death: Karnataka Minister announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, government job to wife

Koppal, Karnataka: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the wife of a police sub-inspector, who died under suspicious circumstances on August 4.

Parameshwara on Wednesday ruled out a CBI investigation, saying that a CID probe was enough into the death of the SI, Parashuram.

Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur and his son Pampanagouda Tannur have been booked on a complaint by Parashuram's wife Shwetha N V that they were responsible for his death as they had allegedly got her husband transferred within seven months of his getting a posting.

She accused Reddy and his son of demanding Rs 30 lakh from her husband if he wished to continue in the same place. Due to the demand, Parashuram was depressed and died by suicide, she alleged.

The Home Minister visited the bereaved family in Somanal village in Koppal district and consoled them.

Later, speaking to reporters Parameshwara expressed his grief over the death of the policeman.

"We cannot bring him back but it is my duty to console the family. It is a loss to me as well. He was an honest officer from the Dalit community who came up after a lot of struggle," the minister said.

He said the government has taken this case seriously.