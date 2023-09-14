Sister cannot claim job on compassionate grounds on brother's death: Karnataka HC

The counsel for BESCOM contended that, 'the compassionate appointment is an exception to the rule of equality in the matter of public employment. Therefore, the scheme providing for the same needs to be strictly construed. If so construed, the appellant who is admittedly a sister of the deceased employee is not entitled to any compassionate appointment.' The HC in its judgement concurred with the argument of the BESCOM counsel and said, 'It has been a long settled position of law that only a member of the family of the deceased employee alone can stake his/ her claim for appointment on compassionate grounds, that too by producing material to vouch dependence on the employee who died in harness.' 'A sister does not figure in the definition is obvious. The appellant being a sister cannot be construed as a member of the family of the deceased,' according to the Companies Act 1956 and Companies Act 2013 which the BESCOM follows, the HC said.