SIT arrested Revanna to tarnish Deve Gowda's image: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy has advised party workers not to celebrate the release of H D Revanna on bail.
He called for celebrations only after ‘the real culprits’ are punished. Kumaraswamy maintained his line that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not going after those responsible for circulating the sleaze videos.Kumaraswamy told reporters here on Tuesday, “It’s not the time to celebrate. I will celebrate only when the truth of this entire case is revealed and the real culprits are punished. I advise the same to our party workers.”
He said people of the state had to hang their heads in shame because of the incident.
“I would like to ask a question to SIT officials having sisters, mothers and daughters at home. Why did they not take action against those who circulated the pen drives with the elections in mind. They insulted several women by not morphing their faces,” he said.Demanding an honest and transparent investigation, Kumaraswamy said the SIT arrested Revanna just to tarnish the image of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.
He advised Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to take the assistance of the union government to take this case to the logical end.
Published 14 May 2024, 21:46 IST