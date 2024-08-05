SIT files preliminary charge sheet in Karnataka Valmiki Corporation scam

"The Investigating Officer of SIT has filed a preliminary charge sheet containing seven volumes and 3,072 pages at High Grounds Police Station in Case No. 118/2024 against the above accused persons under various sections of the IPC, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property) in the 3rd ACMM (Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court), Bengaluru and further investigation is continued," the police said in a statement.