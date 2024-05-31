SIT gets six-day custody of Prajwal Revanna till June 6

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Friday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the serial sex abuse case in Hassan the custody of rape-accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna till June 6.
The custody was granted after the MP was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Friday afternoon. The custody was given after the magistrate heard arguments from both sides.
A team of SIT officials arrested Prajwal after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 12.53 am on Friday. Prajwal returned from Munich, Germany, after evading arrest for over a month. In three separate cases, the MP is accused of sexual harassment and raping two women, including a former maid in her sixties.
After spending the night in a holding cell at the SIT office at the CID HQ in the city, Prajwal was taken to Bowring Hospital in Shivaji Nagar for a medical checkup during the day. He was then produced before the magistrate.
Published 31 May 2024, 11:32 IST