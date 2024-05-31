SIT gets six-day custody of Prajwal Revanna till June 6

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Friday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the serial sex abuse case in Hassan the custody of rape-accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna till June 6.

The custody was granted after the MP was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Friday afternoon. The custody was given after the magistrate heard arguments from both sides.