SIT issues notice to Bhavani Revanna

Officials said that they showed some photos to the workers and asked them if they had seen them. But, the workers informed that they had not seen them. The team also questioned whether there are any other houses besides the farmhouse. The team also visited the farmhouses at Ghannikada and Kamenahalli villages in Holenarsipur taluk and gathered information.

Meanwhile, Holenarsipur police inspected Revanna’s house in the town, in connection with the kidnap case against Revanna, at KR Nagar police station, in Mysuru district.

As per the directions of the SIT, the town police inspected the Holenarsipur house. Zilla Panchayat member Bhavani Revanna was at the house during the inspection. Police have issued a notice to Bhavani, asking her to appear for the investigation on Friday or Saturday.

Meanwhile, the SIT team has recorded a statement of BJP leader and advocate G Devarajegowda, who appeared before the team, in connection with the pen drive of obscene videos, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Devarjegowda has uploaded, about appearing before the SIT, on his Whatsapp status. “SIT has issued a notice, in connection with the pen drive of sleaze videos, said to be that of Prajwal Revanna. I appeared before SIT and provided necessary information. I have also appealed to take action against the prime accused in the case”, the status read.