SIT lists Prajwal Revanna's sexual assaults on ex-JD(S) functionary in 3rd chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a third chargesheet against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of raping a former party functionary multiple times over a four-year period.
The charge sheet runs into 1,691 pages and includes 120 witnesses.
According to the chargesheet seen by DH, Prajwal sexually assaulted the woman multiple times between February 2020 and December 2023, besides filming the assault and hiding his face in the video. He used the videos to then threaten the victim and sexually assault her later too.
The SIT has detailed four different incidents of rape at two locations — Revanna's residence Channambika Nilaya in Holenarasipura and the MP's office in Hassan.
Prajwal has been charged under IPC sections 376 (2)(N), 354 (A)(1)(2), 506, 354(B), 354(C), 201, and Section 66(e) of the IT Act.
The chargesheet notes that the woman, who was an elected member of the JD(S) at that time, visited Prajwal's office sometime in January and February 2020 to seek seats in the BCM girl's hostels run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department.
Prajwal took her to an upper-floor room on the pretext of talks. Threatening to shoot her husband dead, he forced her to remove her clothes and then groped her. He went on to rape her and film it on his phone, according to the charge sheet.
Two days later, Prajwal summoned the woman to his office and threatened to leak the video if she rejected his advances. After 15 days, Prajwal video-called her, asking her to answer his video calls and do what he told.
The former MP called her from different numbers and asked her not to save any of them. He threatened to harm her husband and demanded her cooperation, the chargesheet states.
During the video calls, Prajwal would force the woman to remove her clothes and wear the lingerie of his choice. He would take the screenshots by hiding his face and threaten her later with these, the charge sheet notes.
Published 13 September 2024, 18:41 IST