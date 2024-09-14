SIT lists Prajwal Revanna's sexual assaults on ex-JD(S) functionary in 3rd chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a third chargesheet against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of raping a former party functionary multiple times over a four-year period.

The charge sheet runs into 1,691 pages and includes 120 witnesses.

According to the chargesheet seen by DH, Prajwal sexually assaulted the woman multiple times between February 2020 and December 2023, besides filming the assault and hiding his face in the video. He used the videos to then threaten the victim and sexually assault her later too.

The SIT has detailed four different incidents of rape at two locations — Revanna's residence Channambika Nilaya in Holenarasipura and the MP's office in Hassan.

Prajwal has been charged under IPC sections 376 (2)(N), 354 (A)(1)(2), 506, 354(B), 354(C), 201, and Section 66(e) of the IT Act.