SIT questions JD(S) MLA H D Revanna in kidnap case

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna on Monday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the serial sex abuse case in Hassan for questioning.

Revanna was questioned by the SIT briefly on Monday afternoon in connection with the alleged kidnap of a woman from Mysuru who later accused his son and former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna of rape. Sources said that Revanna’s statement was recorded.