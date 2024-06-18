Home
SIT questions JD(S) MLA H D Revanna in kidnap case

DHNS
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 01:59 IST
Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna on Monday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the serial sex abuse case in Hassan for questioning.

Revanna was questioned by the SIT briefly on Monday afternoon in connection with the alleged kidnap of a woman from Mysuru who later accused his son and former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna of rape. Sources said that Revanna’s statement was recorded.

Revanna was arrested on May 4 by the SIT. After being in the SIT custody till May 8, Revanna was remanded in judicial custody till May 14. He was released on conditional bail.

Published 18 June 2024, 01:59 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsHassanH D Revanna

