SIT raids properties of BJP MLA Munirathna; electronic evidence recovered

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday raided the premises belonging to BJP MLA Munirathna, in connection with three cases against him, including that of rape, in Bengaluru.

According to sources, digital and electronic evidence were recovered from the raid led by a DySP-level officer. The raids began early morning at the properties belonging to the MLA in the Vyalikaval area.

Over 15 officers were part of the raid in the presence of Panchas. Forensic teams were also part of the raid.