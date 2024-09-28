SIT raids properties of BJP MLA Munirathna; electronic evidence recovered

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday raided the premises belonging to BJP MLA Munirathna, in connection with three cases against him, including that of rape, in Bengaluru.
According to sources, digital and electronic evidence were recovered from the raid led by a DySP-level officer. The raids began early morning at the properties belonging to the MLA in the Vyalikaval area.
Over 15 officers were part of the raid in the presence of Panchas. Forensic teams were also part of the raid.
The SIT is probing three cases registered — two in Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru and one in Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara — against the MLA from RR Nagar in Bengaluru.
The MLA has been booked under multiple sections, including rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, extortion, promoting enmity between different groups, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
