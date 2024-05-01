SIT spot mahazar delayed as Revanna leaves for Bengaluru

However, as Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna had left for Bengaluru, there is no possibility of the SIT visiting the house, according to sources.

Revanna, who had come to Holenarsipur from Bengaluru on Tuesday night, conducted the homas and rituals on Wednesday morning, along with his wife Bhavani Revanna, seeking divine intervention at the time of crisis. After 'purnahuti' (completion of the homas) Revanna and Bhavani left for Bengaluru, in separate cars.

Speaking to reporters, Revanna said, "SIT have pasted notice to the house. I will see what has been written in the notice and later decide on what has to be done. I will extend cooperation to the investigation. I have not made any mistakes. I will face any kind of probe. Everything will be alright".

"There is a conspiracy behind all the allegations. I am ready to face any kind of probe and I have the capability", he said.

There is a possibility for Revanna to appear before the SIT on Thursday for inquiry. It is also said that all efforts are on to get a Stay order from the court and hence has left for Bengaluru, on Wednesday, it is said.

Non-cooperation by victims

According to sources, the victims alleged to be in the videos in the pen drive are refusing to extend cooperation to the SIT.

It is said that a few victims have told SIT "Don't ask us anything. We will not disclose anything. In case you force us we will end our lives". This has come as a big hurdle to the investigation team. A few others in the video could not be contacted, it is said.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Karthik, the ex-car driver of Prajwal Revanna, who released a video on the pen drive from an undisclosed location, has left for a foreign country.

Karthik, who had stated that he had given the videos only to BJP leader Devarajegowda and will disclose everything to the SIT, has suddenly flown to another country, it is said.