Sites issue: Desai Commission visits MUDA office in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Justice P N Desai Commission visited the office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in Mysuru, on Tuesday, in connection with the alleged MUDA scam. </p><p>The judge continued the inquiry late into the evening.</p><p>When the issue of the sites distribution, in violation of norms, cropped up, the Karnataka government initiated a judicial inquiry, into the illegalities in MUDA, and formed the one-man commission, headed by retired High Court judge Desai, on July 14. </p><p>The commission is expected to cover the issue from 2006 to 2024 and is given six month's time.</p><p>The judge visited the MUDA office for the first time, since the commission was formed. He sought necessary documents and looked into them, with the help of the commission staff and also MUDA officials. </p><p>MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan was on leave on Tuesday.</p><p>Desai, accompanied by his staff, arrived at MUDA office, on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, around 11.30 am and held a meeting with MUDA officials. He sought the list of sites and beneficiaries, who have got sites on the 50:50 basis, and also documents related to them. He spoke to the MUDA staff, who were involved in the process of allotment of sites on 50:50 basis. Earlier, the commission had got some MUDA documents to Bengaluru, for analysis.</p><p>The list of terms of reference for the commission are: How many layouts were formed by MUDA? How much land was used to form layouts without land acquisition and by denotification? How were landowners compensated for their land that was used without acquisition or by denotification? Was such compensation as per law? Was there permission under law to provide alternative sites to those who lost land? Were there illegalities in the allotment of alternative sites? How can illegalities be addressed and lands or compensation be restored to MUDA? Were MUDA's decisions to allot compensatory sites legal? Were there illegalities in the allotment of CA sites during the said period?</p>