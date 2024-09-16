Six arrested for stone pelting at mosque in Mangaluru's Katipalla

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested six people in connection with the pelting of stones at Mujidulla Huda Juma Masjid at third block in Mangaluru's Katipalla on late Sunday night.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said the arrested are Bharath Shetty (26) from Ashraya Colony, Kana-Katla, Chennappa Shivananda Chalavadi alias Muthu (19) from Ashraya Colony, Kana- Katla, Nithin Adapa (22) from Chelaru, Sujith Shetty (23) from Kodipadi, Annappa alias Manu (24) from Ishwara Nagara in Hosabettu and Preethm Shetty (24) from third Block Katipalla.

Members of Muslim community had decorated the masjid for Eid Milad celebrations on Sunday. Miscreants arrived on two bikes from Janata Colony crematorium side and pelted stones at the windowpanes from backside of the masjid and fled the spot. As a result, the windowpanes were damaged. Masjid president K H Abdul Rahiman in his complaint to the police said that it was an intentional act to incite hate among Hindus and Muslims.