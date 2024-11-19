Home
Six Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegally staying in Karnataka

The men had been residing illegally in Chitradurga city for some time, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:53 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:53 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBangladeshIllegal Bangladeshi migrants

