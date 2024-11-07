Six-foot-tall menhir from Megalithic period discovered in Udupi

<p>Udupi: Ganesh Naik, an accountant, and Gitesh, a Hindi lecturer at Government High School, Nidle, have discovered a six-foot-tall menhir from the Megalithic period, locally known as "Gadikallu''. </p><p>The Menhir was found near the Baje Dam on the Suvarna River along the Hiriyadka-Kukkehalli Road. </p><p>Shruthesh Acharya, Deputy Director of Sriniketana Museum and Keladi Rani Chennammaji Study Centre-Kukke Subrahmanya said the stone is around 2,000 years old.</p>.69 stone inscriptions dating back to 9th century discovered in Karnataka's Kodagu, transcription done. <p>The initial fieldwork was conducted by K Sridhar Bhat, a retired teacher from U Kamalabai High School, who discovered numerous tomb burials belonging to the Megalithic period and also found remains from the Microlithic and Neolithic periods.</p><p> However, due to the current road widening, many such prehistoric remains are likely to be destroyed, Acharya said.</p>