Six gram panchayats from Karnataka win national awards

<p>Six gram panchayats in Karnataka have won national awards under various categories, Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Out of 42 gram panchayats from across India selected for the National Panchayat Awards 2025, six are from Karnataka “making the state one of the top performers at the national level,” Priyank said in a statement. </p>.<p>“Among the six awards won by Karnataka, five were secured by Gram Panchayats from Udupi district, marking a remarkable achievement for the district,” Priyank said. </p>.<p>Mudradi gram panchayat of Hebri taluk in Udupi secured the first prize in the “Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods” category and received a cash award of Rs 1 crore.</p>.<p>Vandse gram panchayat of Kundapura taluk (Udupi) won the second prize in the “Healthy Panchayat” category and received a cash award of Rs 75 lakh.</p>.Gram panchayats mop up Rs 1,382 c in taxes.<p>Halanayakanahalli gram panchayat in Bengaluru East won the second prize in the “Child-Friendly Panchayat” category and received ₹75 lakh as prize money.</p>.<p>Madamakki gram panchayat of Hebri taluk (Udupi) secured the second prize in the “Water-Sufficient Panchayat” category and received a cash award of Rs 75 lakh. Sanuru gram panchayat of Karkala taluk (Udupi) won the third prize in the “Self-Reliant Panchayat in Infrastructure” category and received Rs 25 lakh.</p>.<p>Hakladi gram panchayat of Kundapura taluk (Udupi) secured the third prize in the “Socially Just and Safe Panchayat” category and received a cash award of Rs 25 lakh.</p>