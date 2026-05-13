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Six gram panchayats from Karnataka win national awards

Out of 42 gram panchayats from across India selected for the National Panchayat Awards 2025, six are from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 20:57 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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