Six including a child killed in a road accident near Hassan

Hassan: Six members of the same family were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a container vehicle on the outskirts of Hassan city in Karnataka on Sunday at around 6.30 am.

Two women, three men and a child were killed in the road mishap that occurred on National Highway 75.

The deceased have been identified as Narayanaswamy, Sunanda, Ravikumar, Netra, Chetan, and Rakesh, all belonging to the same family.