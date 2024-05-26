Six including a child killed in a road accident near Hassan

Hassan: Six members of the same family were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a container vehicle on the outskirts of Hassan city in Karnataka on Sunday at around 6.30 am.
Two women, three men and a child were killed in the road mishap that occurred on National Highway 75.
The deceased have been identified as Narayanaswamy, Sunanda, Ravikumar, Netra, Chetan, and Rakesh, all belonging to the same family.
The deceased are said to be natives of Karahalli, Hosakote taluk, Chikkaballapur district.
The family had gone to visit an ailing relative in Mangaluru and were returning home when the accident occurred.
The car hit a divider, veered into the next lane and rammed into a goods container vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
It is alleged that the mishap occurred due to the negligence of the driver.
The car was mangled beyond recognition and police had to struggle to retrieve the bodies.
Published 26 May 2024, 06:39 IST