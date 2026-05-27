Karnataka: Six including retired Vice Chancellor held for misappropriation of funds, remanded in custody till June 2

<p>Bidar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> police on Tuesday took six individuals, including the retired Vice-Chancellor of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar into custody for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 45 crore by furnishing fake bills.</p>.<p>Retired VC H D Narayanaswami, K L Suresh, who retired as the varsity’s finance officer (in-charge), assistant finance officer Mrityunjaya Hiremath were produced in the Bidar District Court on Tuesday, along with Bopanna, the owner of a Bengaluru-based private agency, Manjunath and Ramagonda. The court remanded all the six individuals in judicial custody till June 2.</p>.Lokayukta raid on retired veterinary varsity officer yields Rs 4.38 crore assets.<p>The irregularities in question date back to 2017-18. Venkat Reddy and K C Shankaregowda, both of whom were members of the varsity’s administrative board then, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police in Bidar alleging misappropriation of funds from the university. The District Court issued a warrant for the arrest of the six individuals, following which Lokayukta police arrested Hiremath in Bidar. The other five individuals involved in the case were arrested in Bengaluru.</p>