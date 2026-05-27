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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Six including retired Vice Chancellor held for misappropriation of funds, remanded in custody till June 2

The court remanded all the six individuals in judicial custody till June 2.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 22:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakajudicial custodymisappropriation of funds

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