<p>Haveri: Six unidentified men allegedly broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver articles worth over Rs 40 lakh in this district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The theft occurred at a jewellery shop in Chikkanshihosur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district between 1.45 am and 2.30 am, they said.</p>.Thieves break into Mangaluru flat to steal gold ring, diamond necklace & luxury watches worth over Rs 10 lakh.<p>According to police, the six men, with their faces covered and wearing gloves, allegedly broke into the shop after midnight by cutting open both shutters.</p>.<p>After gaining entry, they covered three of the four CCTV cameras installed inside the shop and decamped with a safe locker. However, their act was recorded on one CCTV camera that was not covered.</p>.<p>Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said 19 kg of silver items worth Rs 21 lakh and 219 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 22 lakh were stolen from the shop.</p>.<p>A case of theft has been registered, he said.</p>.<p>“We have some clues about the vehicle used to transport the stolen jewellery, and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and nab the suspects involved in the theft,” he added.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway. </p>