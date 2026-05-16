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Six men break into jewellery shop; loot gold, silver worth over Rs 40 lakh in Karnataka

The theft occurred at a jewellery shop in Chikkanshihosur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district between 1.45 am and 2.30 am, they said.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:24 IST
Karnataka NewsGoldsilverjewellery shop

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