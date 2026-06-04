Six more arrested in Karnataka's Vijayapura murder case over land dispute

<p>Vijayapura (Karnataka): Six more people, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder of six people in Vijayapura district on May 29 over land dispute.</p>.<p>With this, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection with the shocking incident in Govindapura village in Chadachana Taluk of the district.</p>.<p>Acocrding to police, the main accused Appugouda Patil was among those arrested on Wednesday.</p>.Murders over land dispute: Vijayapura police arrest 12.<p>A gruesome massacre took place in Govindapura on May 29 over a land dispute.</p>.<p>Chandrakant Nirale, his sons Samarth and Rahul Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale and Shabbir Attar Bikar were among those murdered.</p>.<p>On June 1, 12 accused, including a key accused Kallanagouda Patil, were arrested.</p>.Karnataka: Six killed, 12 named as accused in Vijayapura land dispute case.<p>Six people were arrested on Wednesday after the roles of more accused came to light during the investigation.</p>.<p>The police produced the arrested accused in court after their medical examination.</p>.<p>According to police sources, they are in look out for a few more people.</p>