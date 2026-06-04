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Six more arrested in Karnataka's Vijayapura murder case over land dispute

A gruesome massacre took place in Govindapura on May 29 over a land dispute.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:18 IST
Karnataka NewsVijayapuraArrestland dispute

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