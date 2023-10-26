Six weeks on, KEA is yet to announce D-CET results

More than a month on, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not announced the results of the D-CET for admissions to engineering courses through lateral entry.
The D-CET was conducted on September 10 and results are not announced yet. The students aspiring for admission to engineering courses have blamed KEA for being busy conducting recruitment exams for various departments.
The diploma students appear for D-CET to get admission directly to second-year/third-semester engineering courses.
“They have not yet announced the results, and by the time they conduct counselling and allot seats, the colleges will not wait for us and start classes,” said a student.
Meanwhile, the students are worried about the recent deadline given by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for engineering admissions. “We have read reports about October 30 as the last date for admissions and there is no clarity from the authorities about whether it would be applicable for D-CET admissions too,” said another student.
Reacting to it, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said the deadline given by AICTE will not be applicable for D-CET admissions and KEA is preparing to announce the results. “The results will be announced in a day or two,” he said.