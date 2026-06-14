Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Six years on, development still eludes Alnavar taluk in Karnataka

For years, residents had been forced to travel to Dharwad for even routine government work, leading to a sustained movement for taluk status.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 01:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us