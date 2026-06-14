Six years on, development still eludes Alnavar taluk in Karnataka

<p>Dharwad: Six years after Alnavar was granted taluk status, residents say the long-awaited administrative upgrade has brought little meaningful development to the area.</p>.<p>The demand for a separate taluk, which had persisted for more than three decades, was finally fulfilled in 2019 when the state government declared Alnavar a taluk. Located about 35 km from Dharwad, Alnavar is primarily an agrarian town with a population of nearly 35,000, making it one of the smallest taluks in Karnataka.</p>.<p>For years, residents had been forced to travel to Dharwad for even routine government work, leading to a sustained movement for taluk status. The government’s decision was widely celebrated, with people hoping it would accelerate development and improve access to public services.</p>.11.6-km flyover: Bengaluru gets yet another decongestion plan.<p>However, those expectations have largely remained unfulfilled.</p>.<p>Residents allege that successive governments have failed to provide adequate infrastructure, establish government offices, or allocate special funds for the taluk’s development. As a result, they say, Alnavar’s elevation to taluk status has made little difference to their daily lives.</p>.<p>A major concern is the poor condition of the state highway passing through Alnavar and connecting Karnataka to Goa. Despite repeated demands, the road has not been upgraded, causing hardship for commuters and affecting local businesses.</p>.<p>Since Alnavar falls under the Kalghatgi Assembly constituency, residents had pinned high hopes on MLA Santosh Lad, especially after he became the district in-charge minister. However, many locals feel that the expected pace of development never materialised.</p>.<p>“People believed that once Alnavar became a taluk, various government departments would be shifted here, reducing the need to travel to Dharwad. Unfortunately, that has not happened,” said Ravish, a resident of the town.</p>.<p>Social activist Prashanth Pawar pointed out that even after six years, government offices are yet to function from permanent premises.</p>.<p>“Only the Tahsildar’s office has been established, and that too in a building space provided by the Town Panchayat. The office is cramped and overcrowded. People often spend hours, and sometimes days, to complete even simple official work,” he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Poor healthcare facility</p>.<p>Another major issue confronting the taluk is the absence of a full-fledged government hospital.</p>.<p>Pawar cited a recent incident in which a pregnant woman suffering from severe vomiting could not receive immediate treatment because doctors were unavailable. She reportedly had to wait until the following morning before being shifted to the district hospital in Dharwad.</p>.<p>Residents have repeatedly submitted representations to the district administration and the state government seeking the establishment of a taluk hospital and the appointment of adequate medical staff. However, they say that only a Primary Health Centre has been set up, and even there, doctors are not available round the clock.</p>.<p>Many residents feel neglected despite consistently electing representatives from different political parties.</p>.<p>“Leaders visit Alnavar during elections and promise development. Once elected, they forget the aspirations of the people,” said a senior citizen.</p>.<p>Businessman Altaf said Alnavar has the potential to become a model taluk but lacks the necessary political will.</p>.<p>“Alnavar has a sizeable Maratha population, and many people had high expectations <br />from Santosh Lad. But development initiatives never matched those expectations. Most attention remained focused on Dharwad and Hubballi,” he alleged.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Stadium only on paper</p>.<p>Sports infrastructure is another area where residents claim progress has stalled.</p>.<p>According to Pawar, several athletes from Alnavar and surrounding villages have brought laurels to the district. Yet, the proposed taluk stadium remains underdeveloped.</p>.<p>“The stadium site is located nearly three kilometres from the town, and the approach road is in a deplorable condition. Though a basic seating arrangement has been made, there are no athletic tracks or other sports facilities. Athletes are forced to travel to Dharwad for proper training,” he said.</p>.<p>Residents are demanding the establishment of permanent government offices with adequate staff, a full-fledged taluk hospital, improved healthcare facilities, and dedicated funds for road development and infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>Responding to these concerns, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R said that a tahsildar’s office has already been allocated to Alnavar and the foundation stone for a Praja Soudha has been laid.</p>.<p>However, she clarified that the shifting of government departments and the appointment of staff are matters that must be decided by the state government.</p>.<p>Highlights - \n</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>A tahsildar’s office has already been allocated to Alnavar and the foundation stone for a Praja Soudha has been laid. However the shifting of government departments and the appointment of staff are matters that will be decided by the state government.</p>.<p>Snehal R</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>People believed that once Alnavar became a taluk various government departments would be shifted here reducing the need to travel to Dharwad. Unfortunately that has not happened. </p>.<p>Ravish</p>.<p>Local resident</p>