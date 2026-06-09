Smart cards soon for Shakti scheme beneficiaries: Transport minister

<p>Bengaluru: The state government will soon launch smart cards for women travelling on RTC buses under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/how-shakti-scheme-is-shaping-a-new-sense-of-self-3561588">Shakti scheme</a>, said B S Suresh (Byrathi), who took charge as the state’s new transport minister on Monday. </p>.<p>He also announced the procurement of 1,000 buses with government funds for the state’s four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs). </p>.<p>The Hebbal MLA visited Transport House, the central offices of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and held a meeting with the heads and senior officials of the KSRTC, the BMTC, the KKRTC and the NWKRTC to review their functioning and receive briefings on departmental matters, according to an official release. </p>.<p>Speaking after the meeting, Suresh noted that passenger numbers under the Shakti scheme had increased by 40% since its launch (in June 2023). </p>.Karnataka: Free bus pass scheme to benefit 10 lakh male students, cost Rs 1,700 crore a year.<p>To make the scheme more effective, more than three crore people would be issued the smart cards. While women will receive the smart cards free of charge, men can obtain them by paying a fee, similar to a metro card. Men will need to recharge the cards once the balance is exhausted, he added. </p>.<p>Since around three crore smart cards need to be issued, officials have been directed to float a global tender for their production and launch the distribution process under a pilot project at the earliest, he added. </p>.<p>Besides procuring 4,000 electric buses with support from the Union government, the state will purchase 1,000 buses using its funds and distribute them among the four RTCs, Suresha added. </p>.<p>The minister further said officials had been instructed to expedite the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Systems (VLTS) in private passenger vehicles, including commercial cars and taxis. </p>.KSRTC to induct 805 Karnataka Sarige, local buses by June.<p>More than one lakh vehicles have already been fitted with the system. The remaining four lakh to five lakh vehicles should be equipped with the tracking system within the next three to four months, the minister added. </p>.<p>Transport Department Secretary Deepa Cholan, Commissioner Selvamani R, and senior officials from all four RTCs attended the meeting, the release said. </p>