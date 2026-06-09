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Homeindiakarnataka

Smart cards soon for Shakti scheme beneficiaries: Transport minister

Speaking after the meeting, Suresh noted that passenger numbers under the Shakti scheme had increased by 40% since its launch (in June 2023).
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 00:32 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 00:32 IST
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