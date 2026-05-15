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Smart tech, farmer collectives key to food security: Experts

Experts warned that agricultural water availability could fall to less than half of total use by 2040 as domestic and industrial demand rises.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:49 IST
IndiaKarnataka

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