Smoke, dust and neglect: Koppal chokes from industrial pollution

<p>Koppal: Twenty-five-year-old Manjula Nekar has barely been able to speak for the past week due to a severe throat infection. Doctors have linked her condition to constant exposure to industrial dust and smoke. Over the past four years, she has suffered from persistent coughs — sometimes with blood-stained phlegm, respiratory infections and recurring colds. Her health troubles began about a year after she moved to Hirebaganal village in Koppal district following her marriage. </p>.<p>Residents say the reason is obvious: 24 large red-category industries operate within a five-kilometre radius of the village, including 13 sponge iron units known for high emissions and pollution levels. </p>.<p>A sponge iron plant produces direct reduced iron used in steelmaking, mainly through coal-based rotary kilns. These plants can cause pollution through emissions such as particulate matter, CO, CO₂, SO₂ and NOx, besides generating char and ash that may contaminate air and land if poorly managed.</p>.<p>The Central Pollution Control Board has classified red-category industries as highly polluting units with a pollution index score of 60 or above, requiring strict regulatory controls.</p>.<p>However, multiple field visits by various government departments indicate that several industries in the area, set up over the past three decades, have been flouting norms and contaminating the air, water and soil, with little effective monitoring or regulation in place. </p>.<p>Hirebaganal is not alone. More than 50,000 people in over 20 villages of Koppal taluk live amid black soot, white ash, grey smoke and strong chemical odours almost every day, except during the rainy season when the dust settles and remains suspended in the air for shorter periods. </p>.<p>The dense clustering of industries near farms and residential areas, coupled with the absence of adequate buffer zones in many cases, has further worsened the situation. Despite recommendations from an expert committee a year ago, the state government has yet to commission a comprehensive study or environmental impact assessment to determine the full extent of the industrial impact on the region. </p>.<p>At least five of Manjula’s 13-member family suffer from ailments that doctors, they say, have linked to industrial pollution. Her nine-month-old baby has developed a skin infection, while her husband, Raghavendra Nekar, recently underwent a surgical procedure for sinusitis. </p>.<p>Many of Hirebaganal’s around 2,300 residents suffer from exposure-linked illnesses and allergies, including respiratory, skin and eye problems. </p>.<p>As Gavisiddamma Palleda (55) puts it, “We can see dust accumulating in our houses and surroundings, but no one knows how many layers of black soot have settled in our lungs and other organs.”</p>.<p>While residents travel to hospitals in Koppal town when illnesses become severe, most rely on self-medication for everyday health problems or consult the village’s only qualified doctor, an Ayurvedic practitioner. </p>.<p>The village has three medical shops, reflecting the scale of the health crisis. “Over 80% buy medicines for asthma and dry cough,” says Prahallad, proprietor of a shop. </p>.<p>A polluting industry located just next to two neighbouring schools in Hirebaganal is affecting children’s health, with many reporting eye and skin allergies as well as respiratory problems. “If we don’t eat immediately, a layer of black dust settles on our midday meals as well,” says Radhika, a student. </p>.<p>Toxic emissions and effluents from industries have severely affected the health, livelihoods, social lives and environment of Halavarthi, Kunikeri, Kunikeri Tanda, Ginigera, Allanagar, Kasanakandi, Chikkabaganal, Lachanakeri, Kidadal, Basapur, Kanakapura and many other villages. The impact has also spread to parts of Koppal town, which lies within a 10-km radius of the factories and has a population of over one lakh. </p>.<p><strong>Livelihoods under strain</strong></p>.<p>Sharanappa of Kasanakandi has tried multiple crops over the years — from traditionally cultivated pulses and vegetables to maize, cotton and now papaya — but none have yielded well or fetched a good price, as dust has affected both cultivation and saleability. He says, “Forget consuming what we grow, we can’t even harvest it, as black dust settles over plants, leaves and the produce.” </p>.<p>This year, despite a good yield, his entire six-acre papaya crop went unsold as the fruit was coated with black soot. “I have no crop left to grow now,” he says. The cropping patterns in these villages have changed considerably, but the situation remains largely unaddressed. </p>.<p>Gavisiddappa Reddy of Halavarthi village adds that they have to buy fodder from distant places, as the grass grown in these villages cannot be fed to cattle. “Even storing fodder is difficult,” he says. </p>.<p>Mahesh Vadnal of Hirebaganal says that soot-laden fodder has proved fatal to cattle on several occasions. He adds that livestock rearing — including cattle, goats and sheep — has declined significantly in these villages.</p>.<p>For over a decade, the district administration, the regional office of the pollution control board, and the agriculture, veterinary and horticulture departments in Koppal have received numerous complaints from farmers and residents about health issues, contamination of natural resources and losses to crops and livestock. Subsequent field visits have confirmed these concerns. A recent agriculture department survey showed poor photosynthesis and soil degradation could reduce crop yields by up to 40% due to crop damage and lower harvest quality.</p>.KSPCB to issue closure notices to five Koppal factories .<p><strong>Ad hoc approach</strong></p>.<p>Responding to a question by the Member of Legislative Council Hemalatha Nayak in the state legislative council in 2024, Industries Minister M B Patil stated that the absence of a buffer zone and the proximity of non-point air pollution sources (pollution from multiple points) to farmlands and villages were major causes of pollution. The statement also listed 12 industries that had been issued Notices of Proposed Directions (NPD) under the Water Act and the Air Act, on November 2, 2023.</p>.<p>However, there is little clarity on the subsequent action taken, with sources indicating that it may not have been implemented within the stipulated timeframe. Meanwhile, a representative of a company to which an NPD was issued told DH that their company implemented all suggested measures within the stipulated time. </p>.<p>Notably, five of these 12 companies also appear in the State Pollution Control Board’s April 9, 2026 list of companies recommended to issue closure directions. State Pollution Control Board Chairperson P M Narendra Swamy stated that NPDs have been issued to non-complying industries. </p>.<p>“The polluters clearly ignored government directions, exposing the administration’s ad hoc approach and failure to enforce norms. Farmers have been protesting industrial pollution since 2008, yet the government still lacks the will to protect thousands of lives,” says well-known writer Allamaprabhu Bettadur, who has been leading a sit-in protest in Koppal for nearly 200 days. </p>.<p>In an effort to draw the attention of society and the government to their problems, farmers are now using social media to spotlight polluters, recording live instances of industrial emissions. </p>.<p>The fight against unabated pollution gained momentum in 2025 after the Baldota Group signed an agreement with the state government at the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru, announcing a Rs 54,000 crore investment to produce 10.5 million tonnes of steel annually. The project has since been put on hold following government orders. Around the same time, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited also proposed a Rs 3,025 crore investment. Both companies already operate units in the region, adding to concerns over further industrial expansion in an already heavily polluted cluster. </p>.<p>Some other companies are also moving ahead with investments and industrial expansion in the region. RTI data accessed by DH shows that Vanya Steels Private Limited — listed in both the 2023 NPD list and the 2026 list of units recommended for closure directions — received environmental clearance in September 2025 to expand its sponge iron plant into an integrated steel plant, increasing its operational area and production capacity. </p>.<p>An expert committee had earlier recommended a joint rapid-environmental impact assessment study for the cluster and advised against granting any further expansion to existing sponge iron and steel units until the study is completed. </p>.<p><strong>Initial optimism</strong></p>.<p>Industrialisation picked up pace in Koppal after it was carved out of Raichur district in 1998 for administrative purposes. Over the years, more than 200 small, medium and large industries have been established in Koppal taluk itself. Industrialisation was seen as an opportunity for Koppal, one of the state’s economically backward districts, to grow. </p>.<p>The region’s proximity to iron-ore-rich belts, along with the availability of land and abundant water from the Tungabhadra river, attracted steel, pellet and sponge iron industries to Hirebaganal and surrounding villages. Residents say they were initially hopeful that these industries would bring employment and new opportunities. While some — particularly those who lost land to these projects — found direct or indirect employment, the optimism was short-lived.</p>.<p>Gavisiddappa Putagi, who is leading the fight in Hirebaganal, worked in multiple companies before developing a persistent cough, which forced him to quit his job and return to agriculture. By then, he had realised that it was not only those working in the industries who were affected, but also people living around them. His 73-year-old father is a TB patient and both neighbouring households also have TB cases. He had to send his six-year-old daughter to stay with her maternal grandparents for a year when she fell ill. “We may have to move elsewhere if she falls sick again,” he says. “The dust is killing us every day.” </p>.<p>He has now filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against the polluters. </p>.<p>In neighbouring Ginigera, activist Mangalesh Rathod says about 30% of residents have shifted to Koppal town or Hosapete as pollution became unbearable, a pattern seen in other affected villages as well. </p>.Blackened & sickened: Koppal village gasps for breath.<p><strong>High density</strong></p>.<p>Like many villages, Ginigera has four industries visible from any point. An industry insider said that lack of distance between industries has made it difficult to come up with a viable solution.</p>.<p>Koppal District Bachao Andolan co-convener Mallikarjun B Gonal says that a majority of these industries have come up in non-notified industrial areas. “Industry owners have set up units on private agricultural land after securing permissions through the State government’s Single Window Clearance System. Only a few companies have acquired land through Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board.” He adds that elected representatives and government officials have consistently sided with factories and failed to raise farmers’ concerns in any forum.</p>.<p>“There are older sponge iron plants in Koppal taluk that were not built as per norms. While ESPs are mandatory, I have seen them switching them off to cut down on electricity and maintenance costs. These industries, driven by minimum investment and maximum profit, are contributing to the problem. Though the region is suitable for steel and allied industries that generate employment, pollution control norms are poorly enforced by the government agencies. Modern technology can ensure compliance and stop production when pollution control equipment fails. Industries must invest in proper systems so only treated emissions are released, and authorities must ensure strict compliance,” said K C Siddappa, former chief executive officer of SLR Metaliks, a steel manufacturer in Hosapete.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, when DH sought ambient air quality data near the industries from the mobile continuous ambient air quality monitoring station, the Koppal office of the Pollution Control Board was able to provide data for only a few locations, and that too for just a 24-hour period.</p>.<p><strong>Corrective measures</strong></p>.<p>In response to a complaint by entrepreneur and politician C V Chandrashekar, a team constituted by the Union Environment Ministry conducted an inspection of 12 industries in the region and identified several lapses in their functioning. </p>.<p>Their report noted that some industries have not maintained buffer zones; in others, effluents and emissions are not treated as per legal requirements; raw materials are not consistently covered; and conveyor belts are sometimes damaged. The team also raised concerns about the efficiency of air pollution control devices such as electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) and bag filters used to manage black dust generated from iron, steel and other raw materials.</p>.<p>Villagers allege that even industries using pollution control devices during the day switch them off at night, exacerbating pollution. “The smoke thickens during the night and it is common for people to wake up to persistent coughs in the wee hours,” says Hemavathi Poojar of Kunikeri Tanda.</p>.<p>According to Siddappa, industries often avoid adequate investment in pollution-control systems due to the high capital and operation and maintenance costs involved. Although Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems are mandated in sponge iron units, their operational reliability varies in practice. Pollution-control costs can account for a significant share of production expenses, typically in the range of 5–15%. </p>.Industrial pollution choking Karnataka's Koppal village .<p>He added that industries are usually evaluated based on the quality and cost of their products, but rarely on the quality of life of the communities living around their factories. </p>.<p>The expert committee report also recommends creating new industrial zones with adequate buffer areas exclusively for sponge iron units, and the phased relocation of existing industries near Hirebaganal and Allanagar to reduce environmental impact and prevent pollution in nearby villages.</p>.<p>A year has passed since these recommendations were made, but action remains at the planning and contemplation stage.</p>.<p>Villagers say they are exhausted by repeated surveys without leading to action. “How long will it take for the government to pass an order for an in-depth study? When will we arrive at a solution? Are we being ignored by the administration because we are far from the power centre?” asks Hemavathi.</p>.<p>Her experience illustrates the frustration behind her words. It has been more than 18 months since she complained to the administration about crop loss caused by an industry located 500 metres from her farm. Following her complaint, the regional office of the Pollution Control Board directed the company to provide compensation as per the Deputy Commissioner’s orders. However, she is yet to receive any compensation. </p>.<p>As thick smoke continues to cover the morning sky and relief remains distant, residents are losing hope but continue to assert their right to life and livelihoods.</p>.<p><strong>Quotes</strong></p>.<p><em>"Industries are sitting on our chest. How can we live, how can we farm?"</em></p><p><em>Gavisiddamma Palleda, Hirebaganal villager</em></p>.<p>_____________________________________________</p><p><em>"I have taken note of the pollution issue in Hirebaganal. We will act in accordance with the State Pollution Control Board’s decision and take immediate necessary measures against polluting industries."</em></p><p><em>Shivaraj Tangadagi, Koppal District In-charge Minister</em></p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"I visited Hirebaganal along with the technical team and personally observed the difficulties faced by farmers due to pollution. Based on the recommendations of the technical committee, notices of proposed directions have been issued to polluting industries. They will be given an opportunity to respond and comply with the prescribed norms. Strict action will be taken if they fail to comply."</em></p><p><em>P M Narendra Swamy, Chairperson, KSPCB</em></p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"We will take action once the State Pollution Control Board issues its directions. The Environment Ministry’s expert committee has recommended both short-term and long-term measures, and we have initiated steps to implement them. We are also planning to put in place pollution-control mechanisms, conduct an environmental impact assessment and ensure continuous monitoring."</em></p><p><em>Dr Suresh B Itnal, Deputy Commissioner, Koppal</em></p>.<p>_____________________________________________</p><p><em>"Farmers in villages surrounding the factories are struggling to cultivate crops, as the dust and pollution released from the factories are adversely affecting the soil, water and crops. Recent field visits to these villages indicated poor photosynthesis and soil degradation, which could reduce crop yields by up to 40% due to crop damage and lower harvest quality."</em></p><p><em>G D Krishnamurthy, Joint Director of Agriculture, Koppal</em> </p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"To offset farmers’ losses, we propose agroforestry, with a focus on pollution-tolerant tree species such as Malabar neem and mahogany that can withstand and absorb pollution. </em></p><p><em>Krishna C Ukkund, Joint Director of Horticulture, Koppal</em> </p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"The proposed project of Baldota Steel and Power Limited is being developed as a modern, integrated steel and power plant incorporating advanced technologies, energy-efficient systems and robust environmental safeguards. Baldota Group already operates a pellet plant in the region with compliant pollution-control systems and environmental safeguards in accordance with regulatory norms."</em></p><p><em>Mahesh Mankare, Spokesperson, Baldota Group</em></p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"Basic health camps conducted in some affected villages have recorded diseases and disorders linked to industrial smoke and dust. The Health Department has submitted the report to the Deputy Commissioner. An in-depth study is needed on the health impacts of industrial pollution."</em></p><p><em>Dr Lingaraju T, District Health Officer, Koppal</em> </p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"We will convene a meeting to discuss the recommendations of the expert committee constituted by the Union Environment Ministry and initiate the necessary steps. Industries established through the single-window clearance system obtained all required permissions before setting up their plants. The government will take appropriate action against industries that violate the prescribed norms."</em></p><p><em>Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil</em></p>.<p>______________________________________________</p><p><em>"More than 20 villages in Koppal district are in distress due to pollution. Reports say five industries are currently causing severe pollution. Instructions have been issued to inspect industrial units and, if found polluting, close them down as per rules." </em></p><p><em>Eshwar B Khandre, Karnataka Environment Minister</em></p>