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Smoke, dust and neglect: Koppal chokes from industrial pollution

A dense cluster of red-category industries accused of flouting norms and lacking buffer zones has fuelled an environmental and health crisis in Koppal’s villages.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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