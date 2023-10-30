Smooth rollout of Kaveri 2.0: Revenue officials honoured

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday felicitated 275 officers, including Inspector General of Registration (IGR) for the smooth rollout of Kaveri 2.0 software across Karnataka. The officers included IGR Mamatha B R, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, 35 district registrars and 256 sub-registrars.
Besides the Kaveri 2.0 rollout, the minister also congratulated the Stamps and Registration Department for collecting the highest revenue of Rs 17,850 crore in the 2022-23 and revising the guidance value in a short period of time.
During the ceremony, he urged the officers to increase the non-registrable stamp duty collection, use technology to bring transparency in the system and enhance security during property transactions.
For the 2023-24 fiscal, the government has set a revenue target of Rs 25,000 crore from the Stamps and Registration Department.