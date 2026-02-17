Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Snehal R, new Dharwad Deputy Commissioner, aims to improve civic amenities in twin cities

She also assured to put efforts to organise 'Dharwad Utsav' this time, saying that the matter would be discussed with the district in-charge minister.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 05:03 IST
Karnataka NewsHubballiDharwadDeputy Commissioner

Follow us on :

Follow Us