<p>Hubballi: In the wake of Hubballi-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dharwad">Dharwad </a>needing a planned roadmap for growth amid many pressing issues related to civic amenities, recently-posted Deputy Commissioner, Snehal R, stated that she would work for the long-term development of the twin cities in consultation with the civic body.</p><p>"I will look into the idea of developing a master plan for the twin cities and the district, for proper growth, by improving civic amenities. I will discuss with the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) commissioner, and we will see what can be done," she said.</p><p>Snehal visited the tahsildar's office in Hubballi on Monday, listened to grievances from citizens, and told reporters that she will visit all taluk offices and local bodies in the district once a month.</p><p>Regarding the dust menace and the bad condition of the roads under the flyover being constructed at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, the deputy commissioner said she would inspect the area with the MLA and try to find solutions to the problems being faced by citizens.</p><p><strong>SSLC, PUC results</strong></p><p>Terming the need to work towards improving SSLC results as an emergency measure in the district, which is known as 'education hub', Snehal said efforts made earlier would be reviewed and steps would be taken to improve both SSLC and PUC second year results.</p><p>She also assured to put efforts to organise 'Dharwad Utsav' this time, saying that the matter would be discussed with the district in-charge minister.</p><p>Measures are already being taken to check stray dog menace. Further, the problem of footpaths being encroached by vendors would be dealt in association with the civic body. </p><p>Government employees would be made to be at offices in time, and making their stay in headquarters mandatory would be looked after later, she added.</p><p>Assuring to respond to people's woes, Snehal, a 2013 batch IAS officer, said she would put maximum efforts to attend to the problems being faced in the district.</p><p><strong>Priority for water supply</strong></p><p>The DC stated that ensuring proper drinking water supply across the district during the ensuing summer, improving the standard of education reflecting in better SSLC and PUC results, and development of better civic amenities would be her priorities.</p><p>"A meeting will be convened next week to discuss about the possible water shortage during this summer. Complaints were received from two villages, but when reviewed, it was found to be related to pipeline and not water source. Such incidents will be prevented, and immediate measures will be taken in case of any problem," she said.</p><p>Snehal, who had worked here as the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) chief executive officer in 2017-18, admitted that water problem arises at some places every summer, and it would be tackled with with proper response. </p><p>"I will discuss with the ZP CEO regarding improving the condition of pure drinking water units," she added.</p><p>Tahsildars Mahesh Gaste, J B Majjagi, and others were present.</p>