<p>Vadagera (Yadgir dist): A 42-year-old woman, whose family was subjected to social boycott, allegedly ended her life by jumping into Bhima river from bridge-cum-barrage near Joladadgi in the taluk on Saturday.</p>.Congress, BJP to pick Karnataka bypoll nominees in 2-3 days.<p>The deceased has been identified as Kamalamma of Girinagar in Yadgir. Kamalamma, who belonged to the nomadic Shillekyata community, was upset after community leaders boycotted her family as her son had an illicit affair with a woman. </p>