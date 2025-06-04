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'Social boycott': Karnataka woman jumps into river, dies

The deceased has been identified as Kamalamma of Girinagar in Yadgir.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:06 IST
Karnataka NewsYadgir

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