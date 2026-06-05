Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Social justice only in speeches': BJP slams Karnataka's Congress govt over portfolio allocation

BJP leader Ashoka also criticised the absence of women in the 13-member Cabinet headed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, saying there was "absolutely no representation" for women ministers.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka CMsocial justiceBJP Congresswomen representativeswomen in politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us