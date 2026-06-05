'Social justice only in speeches': BJP slams Karnataka's Congress govt over portfolio allocation

<p>Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday attacked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> government over the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed Karnataka Cabinet, alleging that ministers lobbied for "influential" departments while showing little interest in welfare portfolios aimed at uplifting marginalised communities.</p>.<p>In a post on 'X', he said Congress ministers, who invoke the names of social reformers Basavanna and B R Ambedkar while taking oath, seek only powerful portfolios when it comes to the allocation of departments.</p>.<p>"Congress leaders take oath as ministers in the name of Basavanna and Ambedkar. When it comes to the allocation of portfolios, start insisting I want this department, I want that department, lobbying and exerting pressure to secure only the so-called influential portfolios," Ashoka, who is the Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly, said.</p>.<p>He further alleged that no minister had voluntarily sought departments such as Social Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, which he said were crucial for realising the ideals of the two icons.</p>.Power-seekers can go with CM D K Shivakumar; party builders join me, says KPCC president.<p>"There is not a single person who voluntarily asks for them, nor anyone who happily accepts them when offered," he said, claiming that the Congress government's commitment to social justice was only superficial.</p>.<p>Ashoka also criticised the absence of women in the 13-member Cabinet headed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, saying there was "absolutely no representation" for women ministers.</p>.<p>Calling the Congress party's repeated assertions on socialism and social justice a "hypocrisy", he said the portfolio allocation had exposed the party's "true face".</p>.<p>The criticism comes after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allocated portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues late on Thursday night, two days after he and 13 ministers were sworn in.</p>.<p>While Shivakumar retained the Finance Department, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) and all other unallocated portfolios, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara was assigned Revenue and Youth Empowerment and Sports.</p>.<p>Priyank Kharge was given the Home Department along with Information Technology and Biotechnology, while K J George retained Energy and was also entrusted with Tourism. M B Patil retained Large and Medium Industries, Satish Jarkiholi was allotted Public Works, and Krishna Byre Gowda was assigned Bengaluru Urban Development.</p>.<p>Ramalinga Reddy was given Water Resources, K H Muniyappa Food and Civil Supplies, Bairathi Suresh Transport, U T Khader Health, Yathindra Siddaramaiah Urban Development, Sharan Prakash Patil Medical Education and Eshwar Khandre Rural Development.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>