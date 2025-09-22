Socio-educational survey hit by technical glitches on Day One

<p>The social and educational survey, which commenced across the State on Monday, faced some initial glitches in the district.</p><p>In Hubballi, Kundgol, Navalgund, Kalghatgi, and Annigeri taluks, problems related to the ‘app’ and ‘OTP’ were reported. In Alnavar taluk, there was an issue with the distribution of the white list (surveyors). </p><p>The problem in opening the app, OTP errors, and network issues were the common complaints heard initially. “The app is not opening. We have brought the problem to the notice of the concerned officials,” a teacher from Hubballi told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>“On some older mobile phones, the app is not opening, which has caused difficulties. Technical staff have taken steps to resolve the issue. The problem in Alnavar has already been fixed,” said Backward Classes Development Department district officer C Bhanumathi. Due to issues with the app, no surveys were conducted in Navalgund taluk on the first day. Surveyors tried from morning to 5:30 pm, but the app problem remained unresolved. A total of 253 surveyors have been appointed in Navalgund taluk, and each surveyor has been instructed to survey between 120 and 150 families, said the officials.</p><p>In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu visited several areas to inspect the progress of the survey.</p><p>She visited Pendargalli and Tadakod Oni areas of Dharwad city, where she observed the ongoing survey and interacted with enumerators, guiding them on the procedures.</p><p>Addressing officials during the field visit, DC Divya Prabhu said that enumerators have been given proper training. Staff assigned to the survey must carefully record the details of every household allotted to them as per the guidelines. In case of technical issues, they should immediately contact the district’s technical consultants or helpline for assistance, she added.</p><p>She directed that all enumerators must complete the survey of the households allotted to them by October 7 and submit daily progress reports to the Backward Classes Welfare Department. The DC said that the survey in Dharwad district would run from September 22 to October 7, a total of 16 days. Around 5.46 lakh families have been identified in the district for the survey. Each household has been assigned a unique ID through Hescom, and groups of 150 to 200 houses have been formed for enumeration.</p><p>A total of 4,880 enumerators have been deployed in Dharwad district, along with supervisors. At every stage, state, district, and block level, master trainers have been appointed and trained to ensure smooth execution.</p><p>Divya Prabhu urged everyone to cooperate and make the survey a success.</p> <p>OTP issue in Kalghatagi</p><p>The social and educational survey could not be carried out smoothly due to OTPs not being received on mobile phones in Kalaghatagi taluk on Monday. In the taluk, 376 employees, including 44 PDOs and staff, along with 332 teachers, are engaged in the survey work. On Monday morning, Tahsildar Basavaraj Honkanavar distributed survey manuals, self-declaration forms, ID cards, bags, and other materials.</p><p>“When staff members went door-to-door to carry out the work, in some places the OTP did not arrive after downloading the app, and hence the survey could not be conducted. The issue regarding OTPs has been reported to higher officials,” said BEO Gayatridevi Sajjan.</p> <p>Technical glitch in Hubballi</p><p>Due to technical issues with the app, the survey could not take place in Hubballi city taluk on Monday. At Government Kannada Boys’ School No-5 in Ghantikeri, Hubballi City Tahsildar Mahesh Gaste distributed survey materials to the surveyors and launched the survey. However, because of the technical snags, the survey could not begin throughout the day. </p><p>“There are 100 supervisors and 1,814 surveyors in the taluk. Each surveyor has been assigned 150 houses, but the allocation of households is not appearing in the app. Once the issue is resolved, surveyors will visit each household to collect information,” said Tahsildar Mahesh Gaste.</p>