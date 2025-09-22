Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Socio-educational survey hit by technical glitches on Day One

Due to OTP and network issues, survey stayed in some areas
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 17:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 17:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacaste censusDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us