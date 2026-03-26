<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amit-shah-meets-oppn-leaders-to-build-consensus-on-womens-reservation-bill-3942007">Amit Shah</a> to include Kadugolla community in the ST category in Karnataka.<br><br>Somanna, who met Shah here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.<br><br>“The Kadugolla community is the most backward community both educationally and socially and it has remained away from modernity. Children from this community are deprived of education as this race does not settle in one place but keeps migrating to different places to graze cattle and sheep. The Ethnography Study Report by Dr Annapoorna N, said that the population of Kadugollas is mainly confined to Chitradurga and Tumkur Districts,” Somanna said in his memorandum.</p>.Over 12 cr rural households given tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission: V Somanna.<p>"For decades, the Kadugolla community has been requesting the Government of India to include their community under the ST category in Karnataka. Quoting the Ethnographic Study of Mysore University, the state government also submitted a proposal to the Centre in 2025. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sent the said proposal to the office of Registrar General of India seeking its opinion," the memorandum said.<br><br>"Somanna sought Shah's intervention in the matter so that the proposal could be approved earliest," it further read.</p>