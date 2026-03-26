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Somanna seeks ST category for Kadugolla community in meeting with Amit Shah

"The Kadugolla community is the most backward community both educationally and socially," Somanna said in his memorandum.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 23:35 IST
India NewsAmit ShahKarnatakaV Somanna

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