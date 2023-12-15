Somashekar, Hebbar at D K Shivakumar's party, Vijayendra fumes

Belagavi: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said he would seek an explanation from his party MLAs S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for attending a dinner hosted by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar late on Wednesday night.
Vijayendra described the development as “serious” even as Somashekar and Hebbar were seen to be inching closer to the Congress.
On Wednesday, after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, Shivakumar had organised a dinner. Somashekar and Hebbar showed up. MLC H Vishwanath, who joined the BJP but has now identified with the Congress, also attended the party.
“I got to know about it this morning. It is a serious matter. I will ask them what their intention is,” Vijayendra said.
Somashekar and Hebbar have been keeping a distance from the BJP after the party lost the state polls. It is said Congress is wooing the two who were with the party before joining BJP in 2019.
Opposition leader R Ashoka said, “Somashekar told me he went there as he got an invite. He has not violated party discipline.” He added that Somashekar also participated in BJP’s protest on Wednesday.
Shivakumar said Hebbar and Somashekar did not attend the CLP meet.