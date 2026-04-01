<p class="bodytext">Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekhar (expelled from BJP) has written to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, complaining about the latter’s aide M Rudresh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In a letter dated March 30, Somashekhar has noted that he spoke in the Legislative Assembly on March 16, about farmers whose lands had been acquired.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Briefing reporters on Tuesday about the same issue, he noted that while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he had criticised Ashok Kheny, MD of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited and former MLA, regarding land acquisition for the project.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He recollected having told the Assembly that he could get his suspension cancelled and return to BJP “within two days” if he so wished. Somashekar, who joined the BJP in 2019, had served as cooperation minister.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He took severe exception to Rudresh, who he quoted as having said, “Whose boots will you lick after coming to BJP?”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Noting that Rudresh was known as being close to Yediyurappa’s family, Somashekhar pointed out that Yediyurappa had declared sometime ago that Rudresh would be the BJP candidate from Yeshwantpur constituency for the next elections.</p>.Yediyurappa's announcement on Assembly election candidates irks party leaders.<p class="bodytext">The four-time Yeshwantpur MLA asked 13 questions to Yediyurappa, including, “Should anyone entering BJP lick boots?,” “Is there boot-licking culture in BJP?,” “Has party state president Vijayendra given full responsibility to NICE’s adopted son Rudresh?,” “Do you and Vijayendra prefer boot-licking?” and so on.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“When you (Yediyurappa) called, I pledged my entire political career and joined the BJP. Forgeting that, have you instigated this spineless person? I expect your answers, which will be very important in determining my future steps,” the letter said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He explained that he would personally meet Yediyurappa and raise his complaints soon. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Earlier with the Congress, Somashekhar was one of the 14 Congressmen who left the grand old party and joined BJP in 2019, leading to the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar were expelled from the BJP last year. At present, both Somashekhar and Hebbar are independent MLAs, but are said to be close to the Congress.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When asked about the letter, Yediyurappa said, “I don’t know”.</p>