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Somashekhar writes to Yediyurappa, complains about latter’s aide

In a letter dated March 30, Somashekhar has noted that he spoke in the Legislative Assembly on March 16, about farmers whose lands had been acquired.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:35 IST
India NewsKarnatakaB S YediyurappaS T Somashekhar

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