Some Congress leaders 'running towards' BJP as they fear ED and Modi, says party chief Kharge

"Deve Gowda (former PM) is 91 years old, yet he was also not spared. He (Gowda) used to claim that he was secular, but you (Modi) didn't spare him either (referring to the BJP-JDS alliance). What 'aushadhi' (medicine) do you have to lure people to your side?" He added.

"He (Modi) said people are coming (towards BJP), what can I do? I said they come because you have 'goli' (tablets-medicine) of ED, Income Tax, CVC and the 'goli' of destroying people. So they are coming out of fear."

The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka commented that people are not fools. "They can be fooled once or twice, but not thrice. They will decide what they have to do after analysing once or twice."

Stating that the target for the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is huge, Kharge called on the people to ensure the party's victory and said it would be their true felicitation of him for his long public service and his efforts in getting Article 371 J (a special status for the backward districts of Kalyana Karnataka region) added to the Constitution of India.

Seeking the cooperation of the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the AICC chief warned: 'If not, democracy and the Constitution will not survive in this country.' The Modi government is working towards destroying the democratic set up and distorting the constitution, he cautioned.

"Bodies that have to function in accordance with the constitution, like Election Commission, Income Tax Department, ED are controlled by RSS, BJP and Modi. Same is the case with media; media owners are in the hands of the rich," Kharge added.