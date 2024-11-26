Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Some people getting heartburns after I became CM for second time, says Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka CM gave credit to the Indian Constitution for giving him the opportunity to hold the coveted post twice.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 16:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahConstitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us