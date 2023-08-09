Soon, online appointments for citizens at Soudha: Speaker U T Khader

Speaker U T Khader said on Tuesday that the Assembly secretariat was planning to launch a web portal soon that would help citizens to book appointments with a minister or officer of their choice.
Speaking at the meet the press programme organised by the Bengaluru Press Club here, Khader said: “It pains me when I see schoolchildren standing in long queues. Also, several people queue up in front of the gates of the secretariat. They run helter-skelter to secure entry passes to meet ministers or officers in the Vidhana Soudha. The present system of issuing passes has become cumbersome.”
He said the Assembly secretariat was already in talks with the police and the departments concerned, including e-Governance, to launch foolproof services to issue passes online to meet ministers or officials at the Vidhana Soudha.
The Speaker said that if any school authorities want to send their students to watch the proceedings in the legislature, they can book appointments on the portal. They just need to give us the number of children they plan to bring. “Plans are afoot to make seating arrangements for schoolchildren near the banquet hall area as well,” he said.