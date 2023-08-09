Soon, online appointments for citizens at Soudha: Speaker U T Khader

Speaker U T Khader said on Tuesday that the Assembly secretariat was planning to launch a web portal soon that would help citizens to book appointments with a minister or officer of their choice.

Speaking at the meet the press programme organised by the Bengaluru Press Club here, Khader said: “It pains me when I see schoolchildren standing in long queues. Also, several people queue up in front of the gates of the secretariat. They run helter-skelter to secure entry passes to meet ministers or officers in the Vidhana Soudha. The present system of issuing passes has become cumbersome.”